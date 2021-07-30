Malvin Iqbal Firdaus

Cinema App Exploration

Hello Everyone! 👋

This is my continue exploration of Cinema App. I took the challenge from uplabs to redesign the netflix app,I also did some exploration from various sources.
Don't forget to press "L" if you love it and
Feel free to leave your feedback. Thank you.

