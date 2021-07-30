Ruya Studio

They see us flaotiiing !

Ruya Studio
Ruya Studio
  • Save
They see us flaotiiing ! scifi flaying character animation explainer motion 2d-animation animation
Download color palette

I made this flying/floating characters in a our latest explainer. what do you think ?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Ruya Studio
Ruya Studio

More by Ruya Studio

View profile
    • Like