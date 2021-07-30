Farzad Ban
A new agency. Soon. 👀

Farzad Ban
Farzad Ban for 3drops
A new agency. Soon. 👀
My new agency. It's called Compliment.
We are aiming to push it online next week, but until then, here's a teaser. 🪄

Compliment combines design with influencer marketing through our trusted network to deliver overnight success to our clients. 🦄

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
We futureproof organisations.
