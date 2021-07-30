Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ananda Faris

MyDrive Landing Page

Ananda Faris
Ananda Faris
  • Save
MyDrive Landing Page mydrive desktop ui landing page
Download color palette

Hi!

I want to share my exploration of MyDrive Landing Page. This is my first time using gradient style.

Feel free to give any feedback. I would love to hear it.

Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Ananda Faris
Ananda Faris

More by Ananda Faris

View profile
    • Like