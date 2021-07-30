Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zach Minard

Northwest Elite

Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Northwest Elite spokane washington therapy icon typography branding vector logo
The lead logo from a recently competed branding project for a new client up in Washington - Northwest Elite Prehab.

Spokane is one of those cities that always seems to be a part of my life having never lived there. From childhood trips, to old jobs and my wife's alma mater.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Designer & Illustrator At Home In The Wilderness.
