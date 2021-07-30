Stefano Artibani

Sloth & Chunk

Stefano Artibani
Stefano Artibani
  • Save
Sloth & Chunk chunk sloth goonies painting illustration art
Download color palette

acrylics on paper

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Stefano Artibani
Stefano Artibani

More by Stefano Artibani

View profile
    • Like