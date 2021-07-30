Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ruya Studio

Floating Client

Ruya Studio
Ruya Studio
  • Save
Floating Client explainer 2d-animation motion character-animation animation
Download color palette

Here is a character animation from Our latest explainer video ♥

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Ruya Studio
Ruya Studio

More by Ruya Studio

View profile
    • Like