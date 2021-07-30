Tamanna Jahan

Restaurant Menu Flyer

Restaurant Menu Flyer menu flyer restaurant menu design menu design graphic design
Restaurant Menu Flyer
Category: Food Menu Flyer
Presentation: Custom Mockup
Requirements: Promotional Design
Client: Own concept

Features:
🍔 Size: letter | A4 | custom
🍔 High Quality: 300 DPI CMYK
🍔 File: AI, PSD, PDF, EPS, Jpg, Png
🍔 Tool: Adobe Illustrator CC, Photoshop CC

For any queries & to order customize design please Contact:
Email: tamannashah410@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
