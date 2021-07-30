Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stefano Artibani

Pirate Crew Records Logo

Stefano Artibani
Stefano Artibani
  • Save
Pirate Crew Records Logo logo design skull ink illustration art
Download color palette

Logo for Pirate Crew Records, ink on paper

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Stefano Artibani
Stefano Artibani

More by Stefano Artibani

View profile
    • Like