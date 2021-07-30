Pluto mobile site

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We got to explore the future with Pluto, building a spatial brand and website, featuring an immersive layer in XR when viewed with virtual reality and augmented reality gear.
Pluto is a spatial computing service, allowing people to connect, communicate and collaborate as in person, regardless of their physical location.
The Pluto team wanted a unique brand and site to showcase the vision and technology abilities in XR, while attracting talents in the space to grow their team.
Check the site: pluto.app