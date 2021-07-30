14islands

Pluto mobile site

Pluto mobile site ar vr interactive spiral 3d ui website mobile
We got to explore the future with Pluto, building a spatial brand and website, featuring an immersive layer in XR when viewed with virtual reality and augmented reality gear.

Pluto is a spatial computing service, allowing people to connect, communicate and collaborate as in person, regardless of their physical location.

The Pluto team wanted a unique brand and site to showcase the vision and technology abilities in XR, while attracting talents in the space to grow their team.

Check the site: pluto.app

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
