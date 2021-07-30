Pluto mobile site

We got to explore the future with Pluto, building a spatial brand and website, featuring an immersive layer in XR when viewed with virtual reality and augmented reality gear.

Pluto is a spatial computing service, allowing people to connect, communicate and collaborate as in person, regardless of their physical location.

The Pluto team wanted a unique brand and site to showcase the vision and technology abilities in XR, while attracting talents in the space to grow their team.

Check the site: pluto.app