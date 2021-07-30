Teknika

User flow for event web app

User flow for event web app
To make an app or website user friendly, our talented design team makes user flow for any app as part of UX research.

Userflow helps designers to see if there are any blind sports in existing products or if there are something that customer did not realise is missing in scope of work.

For customer userflow is very useful to see how exactly will the future app or website look like, what pages, flows and sections consist.

For future users it will be friendly app since designers thought through all details.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
