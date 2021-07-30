Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rompetrol Career Page

Another quest I had back in 2019, was to create a Career Landing Page proposal for Rompetrol, targeted towards engaging people who would want to work at one of their gas stations.

This landing page presents different sections as: who we are, why join us, quotes from employees and of course further benefits, and a search bar.
Focusing yet again on a minimal, clean design aligned with the companies brand guidlines.

Job description page coming soon.

