Rompetrol Career Page

Another quest I had back in 2019, was to create a Career Landing Page proposal for Rompetrol, targeted towards engaging people who would want to work at one of their gas stations.

This landing page presents different sections as: who we are, why join us, quotes from employees and of course further benefits, and a search bar.

Focusing yet again on a minimal, clean design aligned with the companies brand guidlines.

Job description page coming soon.

