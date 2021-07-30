Team Alpha

"DEYZEL INDUSTRIES" Fitness Monogram Logo

Team Alpha
Team Alpha
Hire Me
  • Save
"DEYZEL INDUSTRIES" Fitness Monogram Logo masculine logo fitness logo gym logo d i monogam logo two letter logo lettermark logo logo initials logotype icon mark symbol identity illustration ui logo graphic design typography branding fitness monogram logo monogram
Download color palette

Presenting my Fitness Monogram Logo.
I hope you will love the concept and the design!

Feel free to knock me
---------------------------------
Mail: asifzaman181007@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +8801762955054

Team Alpha
Team Alpha
Logo & Brand identity designer
Hire Me

More by Team Alpha

View profile
    • Like