Plastic Free July 30 - Cooking oil & sauce

Plastic Free July 30 - Cooking oil & sauce glassbottle sesameoil oliveoil noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Day 30 - Cooking oil and sauce in glass bottle
I got so used to seeing them in plastic bottles (never seen olive oil in plastic bottle before, but they sell it in Japan!), and I buy soy sauce in plastic vacuum bottle which keeps it fresh (- better for someone living alone). But I still try to avoid plastic as much as I can and go for glass packaging if I have an option!

