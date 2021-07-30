Christina Shults

Paradigm Interior Design Brochure

Paradigm Interior Design Brochure branding identity design icon design interior design layout graphic design print brochure catalog
Small brochure created for Paradigm Interior Design, explaining to potential clients what is to be expected when working together. Custom icon illustrations to be used throughout their branding

Identity & Web Designer Based in Buffalo NY
