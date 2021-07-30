Dorian Abrigo

Matcha Green Smoothie Website

This is a website design for Mother Nature's Potion, a green smoothie

How I Designed This Website:
✔ Consistent Green Gradient (I used Waves.io for this)
✔ Perfect matching of product + blob
✔ Extensive use of whitespacing to make it look clean and appealing to look at

Also, here’s the tools I used for the website/ funnel design below:
🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images
🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline
🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels, CSS for the gradients.

