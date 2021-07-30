Matcha Green Smoothie Website

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is a website design for Mother Nature's Potion, a green smoothie
How I Designed This Website:
✔ Consistent Green Gradient (I used Waves.io for this)
✔ Perfect matching of product + blob
✔ Extensive use of whitespacing to make it look clean and appealing to look at
Also, here’s the tools I used for the website/ funnel design below:
🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images
🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline
🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels, CSS for the gradients.
