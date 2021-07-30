Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rikesh

Instagram Redesign Concept

Rikesh
Rikesh
  • Save
Instagram Redesign Concept vector ux branding ui logo website illustration animation design app
Download color palette

Hello again!

Here you can see Instagram Redesign UI Concept . I hope you like it.
I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at uiuxcreative2021@gmail.com
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ui.uxcreative/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Rikesh
Rikesh

More by Rikesh

View profile
    • Like