LLT Group

Power3 :: Brand Guidelines

Power3 :: Brand Guidelines illinois
The Power 3 branding guide includes instructions and standards for applying the custom identity we created for the company. The modern, bold aesthetic of the brand was geared to establish the company as an industry powerhouse and provide a durable framework that the client can use across all their marketing needs into the future.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
