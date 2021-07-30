Back Beirut! August 4th will mark one year since the explosion that killed 200+ and displaced over 300,000 people. There’s been no proper investigation to date, no one held accountable and crucial help is still needed to rebuild.

After the disaster in 2020, my good friend @reemaz8ter raised over $2000 and this year is continuing the support effort. I helped create this design which you can receive as a sticker for a suggested $10 donation. 100% of all donations will be split between @impact.lebanon and @lebaneseredcross.

How to donate:

1. Via Venmo to @ reema-zaiter (link in my bio)

2. Suggested donation of $10. Use Lebanese flag 🇱🇧 in your comment

3. DM your mailing address to @reemaz8ter on IG

Please consider helping out if you can! THANK YOU. ♥️