Tourism website

Hello Dribbblers!
Designing a of a tourist website, which sells activities and luxuary accommodations online.
I need your suggestion and reviews. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment.
Thanks a lot for your feedback !
Myriam