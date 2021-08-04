Gobbles :: Branding

Taking place on and around Thanksgiving, Gobbles’ Free Range 5k is a virtual race that marinades in all the things that make the holiday great. Participants across the country run their races and submit their times from the comfort of their own home, taking away the need for a physical start or finish line while keeping all the competition and race incentives that turn that tryptophan into trypto-fun!

The friendly, custom character illustrations, eye-catching colors, and lively, kinetic typography helped to create a branded race experience that really went the distance for our client.

