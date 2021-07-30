Jets Poster Series

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Calling all Designers and Artists in the tri-state area, submit your portfolio today! Selected individuals will be paid $1000 and featured on Jets Social platforms as well as in-game recognition.
The New York Jets Gameday Poster Series Returns for the 2021 Season! Before every home game this season, the team will release a limited-edition Gameday Poster, designed by a local artist. Each poster will be a unique design featuring that week's matchup in the artists individual style. Each poster will be available to download on the Jets App and be released the week of the game.