Jets Poster Series

Calling all Designers and Artists in the tri-state area, submit your portfolio today! Selected individuals will be paid $1000 and featured on Jets Social platforms as well as in-game recognition.

The New York Jets Gameday Poster Series Returns for the 2021 Season! Before every home game this season, the team will release a limited-edition Gameday Poster, designed by a local artist. Each poster will be a unique design featuring that week's matchup in the artists individual style. Each poster will be available to download on the Jets App and be released the week of the game.