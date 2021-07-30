Viktoria Veleva

Loop: Music App Landing Page

Viktoria Veleva
Viktoria Veleva
  • Save
Loop: Music App Landing Page product design ui landing page ux interaction design design music landing page music app music
Download color palette

Hey, there! 👋
This is the next shot from my landing design for Loop - a music streaming application, bringing the right music for every mood.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comments section! 🙌
❤️ Like or ➕ Save if you liked it!

⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺
Fancy working together on your next project? Drop me a line!
✉️ viktoria.veleva@outlook.com
✌️ Instagram: @vhv.design

Viktoria Veleva
Viktoria Veleva

More by Viktoria Veleva

View profile
    • Like