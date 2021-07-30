Micah Carroll
Web Application Navigation Concepts.

Micah Carroll
Web Application Navigation Concepts. ui interface web dash bars navs navigation bar minimal sidebar sidebar menu sidebar nav dashboard navigation e-commerce navigation minimal navigation navigation inspiration navigation e-commerce web application
  1. Navi - 2.png
  2. Navi - 01.png

Hey hey, just wanted to share some of the sawdust from last nights concepts that we were working on 😤✏️🎨.

Three different iterations around a web application navigation.

------

Credits:

3rd iteration: Spencer Marsh
Logo concepts: Chubai Anna

Best, ✌️

sharing our progress on the playground 😳✌️
