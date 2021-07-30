Web Application Navigation Concepts.

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey hey, just wanted to share some of the sawdust from last nights concepts that we were working on 😤✏️🎨.
Three different iterations around a web application navigation.
------
Credits:
3rd iteration: Spencer Marsh
Logo concepts: Chubai Anna
Best, ✌️(feel free to smash that L key)