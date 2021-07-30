Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jordan Grimes

Fields Branding Pattern

Fields Branding Pattern brand identity black justin fields chicago f repeat football logo typography typo branding pattern
  1. JF1_Branding_Hero_Dribbb-8.jpg
  2. JF1_Branding_Hero_Dribbb-9.jpg
  3. JF1_Branding_Hero_Dribbb-10.jpg

I took the F in my Justin Fields brand identity and created a fun and versatile pattern. In a strand it looks like DNA, and in a block it works as an accent.

