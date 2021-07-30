Font Resources

Omari Elegant Font Serif

display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy
Omari is a cool, bold and thick lettered display font. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with easy! Add it confidently to your favorite creations and let yourself be amazed by the outcome generated.

