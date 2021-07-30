Montas - Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Montas is an elegant display serif with high contrast. Suitable for headline or for a short paragraph. It’s designed to be fit on a vintage-themed project or the modern one. Montas is developed for advanced typography needs. The OpenType font has an extended character set to supports 210+ Latin-based languages.