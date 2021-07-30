Montas - Display Font

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Montas is an elegant display serif with high contrast. Suitable for headline or for a short paragraph. It’s designed to be fit on a vintage-themed project or the modern one. Montas is developed for advanced typography needs. The OpenType font has an extended character set to supports 210+ Latin-based languages.