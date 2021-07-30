Mayursinh Jadeja
Zuliode Clothing App mobile ui order branding clothing sale ecommerce colorful app moblile app icon web development company ux design ui website web development web free freebie figma
Zuliode Clothing App

Zuliode Clothing App created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/zuliode-clothing-app

Thank you!
