Beauty-Alt: Abby

BEAUTY, EMPOWERED - A series celebrating diversity, individuality, strength and resilience. This was a fun collaboration and reminds us that people can surprise us.
Art Direction/Illustration: Xavier Paul
Photographer: Claudia Paul
Hair/Makup: Virna Aacosta
Model: Abby Asani
Model agency: Zebedee Talent
Meet Abby!
“It took me 22 years to look at my back scars because I just wasn’t ready. I remember my therapist saying: “How was that moment?”. And I looked at him and said, “It was so free”, and I cried. It took me 22 years to let go of so much shame, guilt, fear and lack of self worth .
I can finally take a deep breath and say I don’t feel trapped. I still have my days because I am human but now I have control of how I want to feel about my body, about my scars about the fact that I am just different and that is okay.”