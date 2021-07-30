Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joshua Salcedo

Fruita-san Landing Page

Joshua Salcedo
Joshua Salcedo
  • Save
Fruita-san Landing Page web design ui figma graphic design
Download color palette

Simple landing page design

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Joshua Salcedo
Joshua Salcedo

More by Joshua Salcedo

View profile
    • Like