Beauty-Alt: Gigi

BEAUTY, EMPOWERED - A series celebrating diversity, individuality, strength and resilience. This was a fun collaboration and reminds us that people can surprise us.

Art Direction/Illustration: Xavier Paul

Photographer: Claudia Paul

Hair/Makup: Virna Aacosta

Model: Abby Asani

Model agency: Zebedee Talent

Meet Gigi!

“I create, educate, and speak about what’s important to me— lifestyle, mental health, body image, and chronic illness.

Dealing with a chronic illness put me in a position to constantly convince people around me that my illness was real and affected me which contributed to my mental health battles. I am committed to destigmatizing mental health and creating more conversations until no one feels scared to share their own journey!”