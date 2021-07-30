Beauty-Alt: Gigi

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
BEAUTY, EMPOWERED - A series celebrating diversity, individuality, strength and resilience. This was a fun collaboration and reminds us that people can surprise us.
Art Direction/Illustration: Xavier Paul
Photographer: Claudia Paul
Hair/Makup: Virna Aacosta
Model: Abby Asani
Model agency: Zebedee Talent
Meet Gigi!
“I create, educate, and speak about what’s important to me— lifestyle, mental health, body image, and chronic illness.
Dealing with a chronic illness put me in a position to constantly convince people around me that my illness was real and affected me which contributed to my mental health battles. I am committed to destigmatizing mental health and creating more conversations until no one feels scared to share their own journey!”