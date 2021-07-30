Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻

Have you ever heard about Burning Man? An amazing event, which takes place in Black Rock desert, Nevada for more than 30 years already. Here in Russia we also have a burners' community and a local event called Ogonek ("little fire"). This illustration is inspired by all that love and kindness, which you can feel in the air and see in people's faces, when you are there❤️

Dusty hugs to burners from all over the world )'(