Atlantis Leviathans

Atlantis Leviathans icon badge illustration dragon snake monster sea leviathan dlanid logotype mascot sports identity branding logo
  1. Leviathans.jpg
  2. Leviathans2.jpg

Atlantis Leviathans logo for Smite Pro League
The full project you can check here https://be.net/gallery/123781443/Smite-Pro-League-Teams-Logo-design

