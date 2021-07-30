Gabi Dave

CARD CHECKOUT UI

Gabi Dave
Gabi Dave
  • Save
CARD CHECKOUT UI business card mobile ui app design startup figma dailyui
Download color palette

Just giving my own look of how a credit card checkout page and addition of cards and payout page should feel
corrections are most appreciated
reach me - gabidave05@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Gabi Dave
Gabi Dave

More by Gabi Dave

View profile
    • Like