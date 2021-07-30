Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ildiko Gaspar

Event Card UI Design

Ildiko Gaspar
Ildiko Gaspar
  • Save
Event Card UI Design ui design daily free ui components ui components ux design ui design ux ui free ui event card design free event card ui card ui design card ui event card ui event card
Download color palette

👉 Use this link to get the source file. 👈

Ildiko Gaspar
Ildiko Gaspar
Open-Source designer @ UI Design Daily

More by Ildiko Gaspar

View profile
    • Like