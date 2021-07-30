Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Waseem Bashir

Webinar Landing Page | Dr. Tim Pearce

Waseem Bashir
Waseem Bashir
  • Save
Webinar Landing Page | Dr. Tim Pearce ui illustration ux design branding dribbble shot lead generation landingpage landing page design webinar landing page webinar
Download color palette

Hi There,

Have a look at our webinar landing page for an aesthetic specialist, Dr. Tim Pearce. For this page, we have used reservation offers and high-converting lead generation form to generate maximum registrations from the webinar.

You can also find more webinar landing pages here: http://bit.ly/3pbF216

👉 Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Dribbble | YouTube | Twitter

Waseem Bashir
Waseem Bashir

More by Waseem Bashir

View profile
    • Like