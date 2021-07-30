Royal Infinity Logo

This logo is also made for a boy's clothing shop, Luxury colors have been applied.

Concept : R + I = Royal Infinity

Color : Luxury color

Category : Men Fashion Brand

Clients : Canada

How do you like the logo? Can share opinions., Allready clients have contracted for full branding, I will share with you when the project is completed.

Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line.

hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram . Behance . Pinterest . Linkedin

#logo #logos #logotype #icon #logodesigner #customlogo #brandidentity #graphicdesigner #vector #design #logokeren #jasadesainlogo #identity #brandlogo #logomaker #designinspiration #branding #art #monogram #fashion #brand #ilustracion #creative #eropa #clothes #forsale #flatdesign #hasan_mahmud599 #hasan.mahmud5995