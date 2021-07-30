Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Royal Infinity Logo

Royal Infinity Logo
This logo is also made for a boy's clothing shop, Luxury colors have been applied.

Concept : R + I = Royal Infinity
Color : Luxury color
Category : Men Fashion Brand
Clients : Canada

How do you like the logo? Can share opinions., Allready clients have contracted for full branding, I will share with you when the project is completed.

