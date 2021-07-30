claudian benet

Bank App Ui Design

claudian benet
NCBA Mobile Tanzania. I designed the experience that you can enjoy banking at your convenience using our newly developed Mobile App by simply downloading the App, activate the App on your device and experience mobile banking anywhere, anytime.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
