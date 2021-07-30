Antonina Mongush

LOGO for natural cosmetics shop JASMINE

Antonina Mongush
Antonina Mongush
Hire Me
  • Save
LOGO for natural cosmetics shop JASMINE identity logotype logo graphic design design
Download color palette

Jasmine is a natural cosmetic store. Not tested on animals. The goal of the company is to convey to the public the importance if clean natural resources without harming nature.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Antonina Mongush
Antonina Mongush
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Antonina Mongush

View profile
    • Like