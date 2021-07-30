Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabi Dave

MUSIC PLAYER UI KIT (Light theme)

Gabi Dave
Gabi Dave
  • Save
MUSIC PLAYER UI KIT (Light theme) music music player mobile ui app design startup figma dailyui
Download color palette

Just making the users have comfortable and clean feel with their music listening
for freelance project- gabidave05@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Gabi Dave
Gabi Dave

More by Gabi Dave

View profile
    • Like