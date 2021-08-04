Petite Amélie - For the Nursery and Toddler Room

Hello, Dribbles! 👋

Today, another few words about the project for the Dutch company Petite Amélie. Specifically, we wanted to tell a bit about our work on their online store.

For companies like this is an extremely important element. With the current market competition, the company cannot defend itself with just the quality of its products. Something else is needed to attract the attention of users and make them want to shop. The way the online store functions and looks like plays a huge role here.

That is why we took care for Petite Amélie to design it both in the functional and visual side. We have created easy-to-use interfaces that make it simple for the user to reach the intended goal. We also projected an adequate design, consistent with the character of the brand. ❤

