Restaurant Management Dashboard

Managing food orders and menus can be a challenging task as a result an intuitive system needs to be put in place to achieve this. The dashboard design explore a solution to this. Feel free to leave a like or comment if you like it.

If you interested in seeing the full designs head over to the link below.

Link to full design

Feel free to press »L« if you like it!

Interested in working with me? Hit me up

Email | Behance | Instagram-

-