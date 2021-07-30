Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Call Galya - Landing Page

Hi Dribbble🙌 Here is a concept for a "Call Galya" project landing page. This project helps women all over the world to find a safe place in case they are in trouble. I decided not to use pink color (as a main color) because it is very primitive and sexist. Nevertheless I made it girlish in other way. Please, share you opinion with me. Stay safe 🌸

Yanina Nikulina

