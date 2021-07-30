My redesign for Hummingbird Blends. Hummingbird Blends is an e-commerce based store, offering handmade soaps and bath products, as well as custom blend loose leaf teas and cooking spices. With a higher price point, it's an elevated, luxury brand, that's sophisticated yet slightly playful, modern, and feminine.

I redesigned the brand's logo with a more practical and modern font and minimal illustrations. The client wanted the logo to include the leaves and flowers of sorrel and hummingbirds. This makes the design fresher, more modern and more practical to print.