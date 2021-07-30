Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #069 - Trending

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
  • Save
Daily UI #069 - Trending ui uidesign dailyuichallenge challenge dailyui069 dailyui cards trending 069
Download color palette

Daily UI #069
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #069 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Poppins
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos

More by Nicholas Campos

View profile
    • Like