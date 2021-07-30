ILLO

Scheduling 🗓

ILLO
ILLO
Hire Us
  • Save
Scheduling 🗓 ui design woman date calendar schedule 2d character animation character design character shapes motion motion graphics gif animation illustration illo
Download color palette

Here's another hero animation we did to express the flexibility of Affirm's service. Check out the whole illustration system we created on https://illo.tv/affirm

ILLO
ILLO
A design studio focused on colorful motion & illustration.
Hire Us

More by ILLO

View profile
    • Like