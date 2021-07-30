Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cristine Britton - Beautiful Script Font

Cristine Britton - Beautiful Script Font, from Integritype Studio, is a premium Beautiful Script Font, suitable for any projects such as: logos, branding projects, homeware designs, product packaging, mugs, quotes, posters, shopping bags, t-shirts, book covers, name card, invitation cards, greeting cards, label, photography, watermark, special events, and all your other luxury projects that need a premium signature taste.
What’s Included :
Cristine Britton (OTF/TTF/WOFF)*
Web Font
Ligature, Alternate & Swashes
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even work on Microsoft Word.
PUA Encoded Characters – Fully accessible without additional design software.
Fonts include support for 65 languages ; Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Cornish, Danish, Dutch, English, Faroese, Filipino, French, Friulian, Galician, German, Gusii, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Kabuverdianu, Kalenjin, Kinyarwanda, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Manx, Morisyen, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Portuguese, Quechua, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Shambala, Shona, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss, German, Taita, Teso, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Zulu,
https://fontbundles.net/integritype-studio/1497616-cristine-britton

    • Like