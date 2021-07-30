Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Laundry App Concept

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Laundry App Concept mobile design colorful blue ecommerce login laundry cloths web development comapny ux app icon illustration ui design website web development web free freebie figma
Download color palette

Laundry App Concept

Laundry App Concept created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/laundry-app-concept
Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like