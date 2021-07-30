Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nitik

Bank Destiny Dashboard- Dark UI

Nitik
Nitik
  • Save
Bank Destiny Dashboard- Dark UI glass credit card minimal clay mockup screen ux design app uidesign interface figma dark design app desktop dashboard creative banking adobexd ui
Download color palette

Banking Dashboard Interface Design

Feedback is appreciated❤️

Nitik
Nitik

More by Nitik

View profile
    • Like