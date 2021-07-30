Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Deepspace9 Technologies Logo vector illustration uidesigner typography color purple uidesign graphic design logodesign logo ui
Hi Dribbblers,
The owner of this logo that I created, is a Software Development firm. https://www.deepspace9.tech/

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (DS9) is an American science fiction television series. The owner was really influenced by it, so he kept his company name on it.

How did you find it? I would be glad if you indicate it in the comments.

If you like my job, you can press the "L" key 💚

Mail: kokila.mathur90@gmail.com

